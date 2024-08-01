New Covenant Trust Company N.A. Acquires Shares of 2,341 Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,777,000. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 12,223,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389,987 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 23,769.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,165,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,269 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,645,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,811,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:YUMC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.06. 2,504,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,092,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.67. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.02 and a 1 year high of $58.21.

Yum China Profile

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Yum China had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

