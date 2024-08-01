New Covenant Trust Company N.A. Acquires Shares of 2,772 Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Price Performance

NYSE:SRE traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.48. 1,912,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,971,085. Sempra has a 52-week low of $63.75 and a 52-week high of $81.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.74.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,357.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard J. Mark purchased 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,597.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,357.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sempra from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.10.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

