New Covenant Trust Company N.A. Buys New Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 253 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Netflix by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 794 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,862 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 3,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $1,756,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,764,328.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 3,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $1,756,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,391 shares of company stock worth $33,988,045. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $681.21.

Netflix Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $3.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $624.85. 3,714,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,943,134. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.73 and a fifty-two week high of $697.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $656.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $612.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $269.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

