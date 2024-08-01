New Covenant Trust Company N.A. Invests $122,000 in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VVV traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.96. 1,686,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. Valvoline Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $48.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.93.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.75 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 136.59% and a net margin of 11.78%. Valvoline’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on VVV. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Valvoline in a report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Valvoline from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

