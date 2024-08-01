New Covenant Trust Company N.A. Invests $132,000 in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.79.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.17. The stock had a trading volume of 11,986,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,970,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.24 and its 200 day moving average is $46.76. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $63.41.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

