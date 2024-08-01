New Covenant Trust Company N.A. Invests $62,000 in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Dover by 783.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 208.0% in the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Dover by 93.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOV. Citigroup increased their price target on Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.63.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DOV traded down $5.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $179.15. 897,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,459. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $127.25 and a 12 month high of $192.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.31 and a 200-day moving average of $173.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 17.58%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.60%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

