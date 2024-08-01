New Covenant Trust Company N.A. Invests $83,000 in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 508 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 232.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $4.79 on Thursday, reaching $187.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,078,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,751,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.47 and a 12-month high of $187.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.83.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.37%.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total value of $532,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,687 shares in the company, valued at $21,787,984.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total transaction of $532,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,687 shares in the company, valued at $21,787,984.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.63, for a total transaction of $31,225,372.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 677,158,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,480,635,299.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,199,458 shares of company stock worth $715,113,398 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.75.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

