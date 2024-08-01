New Covenant Trust Company N.A. Makes New Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $769,372,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,243,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,150,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,988 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,541,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $387,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,267 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,303,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,157,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 301,500.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,809,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $213,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at $19,335,731.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 13,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,572,396.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 260,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,981,985.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 174,730 shares of company stock valued at $22,485,299. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MU traded down $8.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.51. The stock had a trading volume of 31,582,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,090,553. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $112.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.49 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.75 and a 52-week high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.57) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.72.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

