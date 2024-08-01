New Covenant Trust Company N.A. Purchases Shares of 726 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITW. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at $29,018,062.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $283.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $5.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $242.26. 1,198,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,778. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $72.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $240.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.50 and a 52-week high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 99.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.