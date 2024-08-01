New Covenant Trust Company N.A. Takes $231,000 Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $1,263,000. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $1,401,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, June 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.83.

Insider Activity

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,324,156.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Price Performance

WM stock traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $205.98. 1,622,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,707,972. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $149.71 and a one year high of $225.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.31. The company has a market cap of $82.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 49.10%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

