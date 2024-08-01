New Covenant Trust Company N.A. Takes Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of CSX by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 38,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Trading Down 0.9 %

CSX traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.77. 9,561,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,778,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSX. Bank of America lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

