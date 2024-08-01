New Covenant Trust Company N.A. Takes Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 852 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in Starbucks by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $2.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.11. 16,903,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,838,720. The company has a market cap of $85.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $107.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.67 and a 200 day moving average of $84.77.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.78% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. HSBC lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SBUX

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $579,375 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.