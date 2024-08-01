New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.01

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.01 and last traded at $19.21, with a volume of 953826 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NFE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on New Fortress Energy from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

New Fortress Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.12 and its 200 day moving average is $27.52. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.49.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $690.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.41 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 17.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Fortress Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,322,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,892,000 after purchasing an additional 113,835 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,537,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,418,000 after buying an additional 634,851 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,207,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in New Fortress Energy by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,024,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,647,000 after acquiring an additional 179,293 shares in the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

