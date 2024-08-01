New Gold (TSE:NGD) PT Raised to C$4.25

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) had its target price increased by analysts at National Bankshares from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.78% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on New Gold from C$1.90 to C$2.30 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded New Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of New Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$2.10 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.61.
New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.02. New Gold had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of C$258.98 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.2190332 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.
