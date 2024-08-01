NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NYSE:NXRT)

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.462 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

NexPoint Residential Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 89.6% per year over the last three years. NexPoint Residential Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -165.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trust to earn $2.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.8%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NXRT opened at $43.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.00. NexPoint Residential Trust has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $44.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NexPoint Residential Trust ( NYSE:NXRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.29). NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 32.93%. The company had revenue of $64.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NXRT. Truist Financial raised their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Raymond James raised NexPoint Residential Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.20.

Insider Activity

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $78,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,588,422.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

