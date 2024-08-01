NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $62.20

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $62.20 and last traded at $62.20, with a volume of 305 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.43.

NEXT Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.87.

NEXT Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.853 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is an increase from NEXT’s previous dividend of $0.35.

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments.

