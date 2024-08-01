NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the footwear maker on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%.

NIKE has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. NIKE has a dividend payout ratio of 41.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NIKE to earn $3.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.9%.

NYSE NKE traded down $1.02 on Thursday, hitting $73.84. 9,544,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,449,040. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. NIKE has a 1-year low of $70.91 and a 1-year high of $123.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.01.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,260.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,419,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 323,660 shares of company stock valued at $27,973,033. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 target price (down from $114.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.30.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

