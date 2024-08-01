NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $162.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.49 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 56.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share.

NMI Trading Up 0.4 %

NMIH stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.35. The company had a trading volume of 847,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,361. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.44 and a 200-day moving average of $32.13. NMI has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $42.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on NMI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on NMI from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point boosted their price target on NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NMI from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NMI from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.78.

Insider Activity at NMI

In related news, insider William J. Leatherberry sold 44,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

