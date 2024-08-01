Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.21

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.21 and traded as low as $5.47. Norsk Hydro ASA shares last traded at $5.52, with a volume of 391,175 shares.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

Norsk Hydro ASA Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average of $5.99.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 4.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Hydro Bauxite & Alumina, Hydro Aluminium Metal, Hydro Metal Markets, Hydro Extrusions, and Hydro Energy segments.

