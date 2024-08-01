Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Posts Earnings Results

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $68.66 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS.

Northeast Bank Stock Down 4.4 %

NBN stock traded down $3.22 on Thursday, hitting $69.44. 19,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,863. Northeast Bank has a 1-year low of $42.43 and a 1-year high of $74.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.13 and a 200-day moving average of $56.31.

Northeast Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.55%.

About Northeast Bank

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

