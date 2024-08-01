Northern Electric (LON:NTEA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $123.40

Northern Electric PLC (LON:NTEA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 123.40 ($1.59) and last traded at GBX 123.40 ($1.59), with a volume of 490988 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 121 ($1.56).

Northern Electric Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 118.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 117.61.

About Northern Electric

Northern Electric PLC’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

Featured Stories

