NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 (NYSE:NWE)

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.
NorthWestern Energy Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. NorthWestern Energy Group has a payout ratio of 70.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NorthWestern Energy Group to earn $3.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.8%.
NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Down 0.7 %
NYSE:NWE traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $53.39. 292,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,308. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.45. NorthWestern Energy Group has a 12 month low of $45.97 and a 12 month high of $56.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently commented on NWE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.86.
Insider Transactions at NorthWestern Energy Group
In related news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $35,243.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at $545,832. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP John D. Hines sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $80,049.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,413.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $35,243.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.
About NorthWestern Energy Group
NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.
