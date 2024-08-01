NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) traded down 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.45 and last traded at $9.65. 1,256,270 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 5,038,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of NuScale Power from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.15.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NuScale Power

NuScale Power Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.25.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 million. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 342.39% and a negative return on equity of 38.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Jose N. Reyes, Jr. sold 15,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $95,287.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 478,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,968.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Robert K. Temple sold 8,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $53,592.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,874.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jose N. Reyes, Jr. sold 15,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $95,287.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 478,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,968.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,131 shares of company stock valued at $339,745. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NuScale Power by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,536,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,128,000 after purchasing an additional 204,505 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in NuScale Power in the first quarter valued at about $18,585,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in NuScale Power by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,391,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 172,408 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in NuScale Power in the second quarter valued at about $7,600,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NuScale Power by 97.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 278,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 137,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.