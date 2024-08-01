Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Holdings Lowered by Ikarian Capital LLC

Ikarian Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) by 67.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,541 shares during the period. Nuvalent comprises about 0.8% of Ikarian Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Ikarian Capital LLC owned 0.16% of Nuvalent worth $7,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,412,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,212,000 after purchasing an additional 72,222 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in Nuvalent by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,917,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,735,000 after buying an additional 454,540 shares during the period. Darwin Global Management Ltd. raised its position in Nuvalent by 2,390.5% during the first quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 1,436,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,902,000 after buying an additional 1,379,266 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP raised its position in Nuvalent by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,331,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,951,000 after buying an additional 502,259 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Nuvalent by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 283,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,888,000 after buying an additional 18,263 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Nuvalent
In other news, Director Matthew Shair sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $2,469,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,424,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,802,116.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $754,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,819. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $2,469,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,424,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,802,116.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $8,152,610. 12.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Nuvalent Stock Performance
Shares of NUVL traded down $3.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.22. 238,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,272. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -31.63 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.41 and its 200-day moving average is $75.84. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.86 and a 52 week high of $89.39.
Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nuvalent Profile
Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.
