Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:NCPB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:NCPB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1084 per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of NASDAQ NCPB traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $25.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,344. Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $25.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.00.

The Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF (NCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is active, investing in a diversified mix of high-quality and below investment grade securities to optimize returns and manage risks. NCPB was launched on Mar 5, 2024 and is issued by Nuveen.

