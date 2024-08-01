O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00-1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.66. O-I Glass also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.000-1.250 EPS.

O-I Glass Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OI traded up $1.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.35. 6,708,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,993. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average is $14.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. O-I Glass has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $23.40.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. O-I Glass’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of O-I Glass from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.89.

Get Our Latest Report on OI

About O-I Glass

(Get Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.