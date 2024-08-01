O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OI. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.22.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on O-I Glass

O-I Glass Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OI traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,101,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,947. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average of $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24. O-I Glass has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $21.97.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a positive return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. O-I Glass’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 1,538.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 69,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 341,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after buying an additional 16,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.