O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Trading Down 7.1% After Analyst Downgrade

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.1% on Thursday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $18.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. O-I Glass traded as low as $12.35 and last traded at $12.41. 260,658 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,776,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.36.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on O-I Glass from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 24,311.1% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in O-I Glass by 1,538.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -8.49, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 15.10% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

