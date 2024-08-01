Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Ocular Therapeutix to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $14.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.43 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 192.61% and a negative return on equity of 76.64%. On average, analysts expect Ocular Therapeutix to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ocular Therapeutix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL opened at $8.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.30. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $11.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.91. The company has a current ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 21.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, June 21st. TD Cowen lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

