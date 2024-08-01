Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Ocular Therapeutix to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter.
Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $14.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.43 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 192.61% and a negative return on equity of 76.64%. On average, analysts expect Ocular Therapeutix to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ OCUL opened at $8.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.30. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $11.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.91. The company has a current ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 21.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.
