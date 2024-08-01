Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.43

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.43 and last traded at $20.40, with a volume of 1949402 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ONB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Old National Bancorp from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.63.

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $750.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.10 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 15.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.27%.

Insider Activity at Old National Bancorp

In other news, insider Kendra L. Vanzo sold 20,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $397,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,868.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Kendra L. Vanzo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $397,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,868.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $498,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,730,935.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,424 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Old National Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 20,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 77,086.1% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 439,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,563,000 after buying an additional 439,391 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 220.6% in the 2nd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 140,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 96,573 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

