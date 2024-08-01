Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

OPOF stock opened at $19.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $98.20 million, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.92. Old Point Financial has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $22.33.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.76 million during the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 8.41%.

In other Old Point Financial news, major shareholder Pl Capital Advisors, Llc purchased 17,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $247,992.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 622,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,867,048.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 111,555 shares of company stock worth $1,642,355. 21.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Old Point Financial stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,244 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.32% of Old Point Financial worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

