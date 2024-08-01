OMG Network (OMG) Price Hits $0.24 on Major Exchanges

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One OMG Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000374 BTC on popular exchanges. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $34.09 million and approximately $11.44 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00039298 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00007633 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00013678 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00008915 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004479 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000099 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars.

