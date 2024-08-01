Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.34-0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $275-285 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $276.71 million. Omnicell also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.20-1.50 EPS.
Omnicell stock traded up $6.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.50. The company had a trading volume of 375,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,486. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.85, a P/E/G ratio of 82.28 and a beta of 0.80. Omnicell has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $66.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.00.
Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $246.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omnicell will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.
