OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.74 million. OneMain had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 20.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS.

Shares of OMF traded down $3.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,531,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,744. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.58. OneMain has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $54.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.09%.

OMF has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on OneMain from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on OneMain from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of OneMain from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.83.

In other OneMain news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $976,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,300 shares in the company, valued at $23,183,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,870.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,500,055. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

