ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Holdings Increased by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in ONEOK by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 52,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 5.3% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 9,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OKE shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.18. 621,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,737,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.58 and a 12-month high of $86.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.65.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

