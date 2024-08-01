OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Free Report) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneWater Marine currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONEW

OneWater Marine Stock Down 4.1 %

ONEW opened at $24.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $395.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.35 and a 200-day moving average of $26.21. OneWater Marine has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $542.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.20 million. OneWater Marine had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a positive return on equity of 6.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that OneWater Marine will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of OneWater Marine

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONEW. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 319.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 399,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,483,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Finally, NBW Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 253,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.