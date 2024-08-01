Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.91-1.03 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70-1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion. Onsemi also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.910-1.030 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Onsemi from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Onsemi from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.56.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $73.97 on Wednesday. Onsemi has a twelve month low of $59.34 and a twelve month high of $111.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.19. The company has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.69.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 24.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Onsemi will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Onsemi news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

