OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, Compass Point assumed coverage on OptimumBank in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $5.25 price objective on the stock.
OptimumBank Stock Up 0.2 %
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.99 million for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 10.53%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OptimumBank stock. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 256,410 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000. EJF Capital LLC owned approximately 2.66% of OptimumBank as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 7.43% of the company’s stock.
OptimumBank Company Profile
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.
