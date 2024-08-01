Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Oshkosh updated its FY24 guidance to approx $11.75 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 11.750-11.750 EPS.

Oshkosh Trading Down 3.2 %

OSK traded down $3.44 on Thursday, reaching $105.21. 766,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,667. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.16. Oshkosh has a one year low of $86.10 and a one year high of $127.98.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 17.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Oshkosh from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.71.

Read Our Latest Report on OSK

About Oshkosh

(Get Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.