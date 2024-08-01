PaLM AI (PALM) Price Hits $0.53

PaLM AI (PALM) traded down 16.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 1st. During the last seven days, PaLM AI has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar. One PaLM AI token can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00000842 BTC on popular exchanges. PaLM AI has a total market capitalization of $42.43 million and $619,793.89 worth of PaLM AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PaLM AI alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PaLM AI Token Profile

PaLM AI launched on November 7th, 2023. PaLM AI’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,000,000 tokens. PaLM AI’s official website is palmai.tech. PaLM AI’s official Twitter account is @palmaierc. PaLM AI’s official message board is palmaierc.medium.com.

Buying and Selling PaLM AI

According to CryptoCompare, “PaLM AI (PALM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PaLM AI has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 79,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of PaLM AI is 0.55107453 USD and is down -12.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $579,882.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://palmai.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PaLM AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PaLM AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PaLM AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PaLM AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PaLM AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.