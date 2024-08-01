Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Price Target Cut to $32.00

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PARR. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.17.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Par Pacific

Par Pacific Price Performance

NYSE PARR opened at $26.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.58. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.01. Par Pacific has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $40.69.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.06). Par Pacific had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Par Pacific will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Par Pacific

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 27,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 9.8% in the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Par Pacific

(Get Free Report)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.