Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Price Target Lowered to C$30.00 at Cormark

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Cormark from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 61.81% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Parex Resources from C$27.20 to C$23.80 in a research report on Thursday.

Parex Resources Price Performance

Shares of Parex Resources stock traded down C$2.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$18.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,859,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,110. Parex Resources has a twelve month low of C$18.36 and a twelve month high of C$28.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$21.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.12.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.03 by C($0.25). Parex Resources had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 35.11%. The company had revenue of C$382.38 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Parex Resources will post 5.2746479 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Parex Resources news, Director Robert John Engbloom bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$23.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$232,200.00. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

