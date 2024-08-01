Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Price Target Increased to $101.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Benchmark from $68.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PSN. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Parsons from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Parsons from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Parsons from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Parsons in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Parsons currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.70.

Parsons Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSN traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.52. 1,047,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,248. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.08. Parsons has a twelve month low of $50.48 and a twelve month high of $91.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 491.81, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Parsons had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Parsons will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parsons

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Parsons by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,005,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,376,000 after purchasing an additional 622,243 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Parsons during the fourth quarter worth $37,854,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parsons by 10.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,544,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,997,000 after buying an additional 421,085 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 4th quarter valued at $24,062,000. Finally, SW Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Parsons during the 4th quarter worth about $20,381,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

