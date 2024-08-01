Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Price Target Raised to $97.00 at KeyCorp

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Parsons from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Parsons from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Parsons from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Parsons in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.40.

Shares of PSN traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.33. The company had a trading volume of 867,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,027. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.24 and its 200-day moving average is $77.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 496.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81. Parsons has a twelve month low of $50.48 and a twelve month high of $91.44.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Parsons had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Parsons will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSN. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parsons during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Parsons by 18,200.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in Parsons by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Parsons by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

