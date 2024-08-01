Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) Posts Earnings Results

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $10.69 million during the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.41%.

Pathfinder Bancorp Stock Performance

Pathfinder Bancorp stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.40. 469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,801. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.26. Pathfinder Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05.

Pathfinder Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Pathfinder Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.

