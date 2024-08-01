Pax Dollar Trading 0% Higher Over Last 7 Days (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 1st. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $114.42 million and approximately $6.39 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000993 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 114,399,806 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

