PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.960-0.980 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PayPal also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.880-3.980 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PYPL. New Street Research began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an outperform rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.97.

PYPL traded up $2.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.38. 15,617,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,555,968. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.86 and a 200 day moving average of $62.16. PayPal has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $76.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

