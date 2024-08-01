PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Short Interest Update

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,400 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the June 30th total of 200,600 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 79,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

PC Connection Price Performance

Shares of CNXN traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.07. The stock had a trading volume of 158,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,819. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.38. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.61. PC Connection has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $76.39.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $632.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.19 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PC Connection will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barbara Duckett sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,746.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PC Connection

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNXN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PC Connection by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,040,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,625,000 after purchasing an additional 14,838 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PC Connection by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in PC Connection by 9.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 104,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after acquiring an additional 9,029 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in PC Connection by 10.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in PC Connection in the first quarter valued at $1,701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

