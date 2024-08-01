Pearson plc (PSO) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 9th

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, September 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

Pearson has increased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years. Pearson has a dividend payout ratio of 44.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pearson to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.0%.

Shares of Pearson stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,155. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Pearson has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.47.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

