Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.24 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Penumbra updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Penumbra Stock Performance

NYSE:PEN traded down $6.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,326,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,813. Penumbra has a fifty-two week low of $148.00 and a fifty-two week high of $310.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.96 and its 200-day moving average is $215.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $260.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $289.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $231.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Penumbra from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $289.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total value of $124,446.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,168,046.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total transaction of $3,014,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 942,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,440,130.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total transaction of $124,446.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,168,046.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,970 shares of company stock worth $6,428,404. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

